The talks between Putin and Biden have ended

The Presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, completed telephone conversations that lasted 50 minutes, the White House said.

The White House press service reported that “President Biden’s conversation with President Putin ended at 4.25pm East Coast time of the USA.” The press service distributed a photo of Biden talking on the phone with Putin. The picture shows Biden sitting at his desk at his home in Wilmington, Delaware, where he spends the weekend.

The press secretary of the Russian leader Dmitry Peskov confirmed that the presidents had “finished” the conversation.

Recall, the White House reported that the conversation “began at 3.35pm on the time of the East coast of the United States.” Later, the press secretary of the Russian leader Dmitry Peskov confirmed that the conversation “started on time.”

The United States reported that it would discuss the upcoming diplomatic contacts of Western countries with Russia, including Russia’s contacts with NATO and the OSCE, as well as diplomatic opportunities to reduce tensions around Ukraine. The Kremlin said that the conversation will take place on the initiative of Russia; the purpose of the contacts is to discuss the issues that were identified at the Russia–USA summit.