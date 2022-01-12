The U.S. and its NATO allies are united: Russia’s key proposals are not feasible

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman recalled the serious consequences for the Russian economy and financial system if Russia decides on a military conflict

Following the results of the NATO-Russia Council, no de-escalation commitments were reached, and the alliance members unanimously declared support for the open door policy, implying the possibility of Ukraine and Georgia joining NATO. U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said this after a four-hour meeting. According to her, Washington, Brussels and the G7 countries have begun developing a new package of sanctions in case of a military escalation by Moscow.

According to Sherman, during the meeting, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko and Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin spoke in detail about Russia’s views on European security and the future of NATO.

Recall that among the key demands voiced by Moscow on the eve of the NATO-Russia meeting are guarantees of non-expansion of NATO, primarily with respect to Georgia and Ukraine, as well as the withdrawal of alliance forces to the borders of 1997.

“The United States and our NATO allies were united in our response – Russia’s key proposals are not feasible,” Wendy Sherman said at a press briefing.

She stressed that NATO does not intend to revise the open door policy or return to the borders of 1997.

“The alliance does not seek confrontation and does not pose a threat to Russia,” the Deputy Secretary of State said, adding that “NATO is a defensive alliance that exists to protect member states,” NATO has never expanded through force or coercion.”

At the briefing, Wendy Sherman reproached the Russian authorities for unleashing a campaign of propaganda and disinformation about the alleged threats emanating from Ukraine.

“Russia has concentrated more than a hundred thousand troops along the border with Ukraine and continues an unprovoked military buildup. Moscow is using increasingly aggressive rhetoric and spreading propaganda and disinformation, claiming that Ukraine, not Russia, is looking for a conflict,” Sherman said. – That’s not true. It is worth recalling that it was Russia that invaded Ukraine in 2014, it is Russia that continues to foment war in eastern Ukraine, which claimed almost fourteen thousand Ukrainian lives. And Russia’s current actions are causing a new crisis not only in Ukraine.”

According to her, the meetings in the EU also discussed the joint work of Washington, Brussels and the G7 countries on the preparation of coordinated economic measures that will entail serious consequences for the Russian economy and financial system if Russia decides on a military conflict.

Sherman clarified that the Russian side did not express its readiness to participate in a series of consultations proposed by the NATO Secretary General, but did not refuse either.

“All of us [members of the NATO-Russia council], including the Russian side, will have to communicate with the governments of our countries to decide on further steps,” Sherman summed up, stressing that NATO and Russia can find areas for mutual cooperation and progress.

“We can achieve a lot together in conflict resolution, increasing openness, communications, in the field of arms control and a number of other areas,” the diplomat said.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at a briefing following the meeting that the differences between NATO and Russia will not be easy to overcome: “A positive sign is that NATO allies and Russia have sat down at the same table negotiations.”

Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said at a press conference following the meeting that Russia would take “all possible measures to prevent damage to Russia’s [national] security interests”: “NATO must understand that further expansion will be accompanied by risks that outweigh the benefits of expansion.”