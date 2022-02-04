The U.S. Army will begin to dismiss unvaccinated soldiers

The Minister of the Army stated that unvaccinated servicemen pose a risk to the armed forces.

The U.S. Army has announced that it will begin firing soldiers who refused to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Army’s press release says that from now on, commanders must “initiate a procedure for compulsory administrative dismissal against any soldier who refused to comply with an order to vaccinate against COVID-19 and does not have an approved or pending exclusion request.”

The statement says that the order applies to active-duty soldiers, reservists in the service, as well as cadets.

The directive was issued by the Minister of the Army, Christine Wormuth, who stated: “The combat readiness of the Army depends on the soldiers who are ready to train, deploy, fight and win the wars of our country. Unvaccinated soldiers pose a risk to the forces and jeopardize combat readiness.”

The army said that as of January 26, 2022, 96 percent of active military personnel and 79 percent of reservists were fully vaccinated.