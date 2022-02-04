The U.S. Army will begin to dismiss unvaccinated soldiers

BY Ivan Maltsev
89 Views
The U.S. Army will begin to dismiss unvaccinated soldiers

The Minister of the Army stated that unvaccinated servicemen pose a risk to the armed forces.

The U.S. Army has announced that it will begin firing soldiers who refused to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Army’s press release says that from now on, commanders must “initiate a procedure for compulsory administrative dismissal against any soldier who refused to comply with an order to vaccinate against COVID-19 and does not have an approved or pending exclusion request.”

The statement says that the order applies to active-duty soldiers, reservists in the service, as well as cadets.

The directive was issued by the Minister of the Army, Christine Wormuth, who stated: “The combat readiness of the Army depends on the soldiers who are ready to train, deploy, fight and win the wars of our country. Unvaccinated soldiers pose a risk to the forces and jeopardize combat readiness.”

The army said that as of January 26, 2022, 96 percent of active military personnel and 79 percent of reservists were fully vaccinated.

If you have found a spelling error, please, notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Author: Ivan Maltsev
The study of political and social problems of different countries of the world. Analysis of large companies on the world market. Observing world leaders in the political arena.
Function: Chief-Editor
E-mail: Great7news@gmail.com
Ivan Maltsev

Spelling error report

The following text will be sent to our editors:

Send