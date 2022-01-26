The U.S. authorities approved the delivery of three air defense radars and 12 C-130 aircraft to Egypt

The estimated value of the transaction will be $2.2 billion.

The U.S. administration has decided to sell three air defense radar systems, 12 C-130 Super Hercules military transport aircraft and related equipment to the Egyptian government for a total of $2.5 billion. This was announced by the Pentagon’s Office for Defense Cooperation and Security, which is responsible for the supply of military equipment and weapons abroad under intergovernmental agreements.

According to the agency, the Egyptian government “left a request for the purchase of 12 C-130 Super Hercules aircraft” with all auxiliary equipment and technical support, the estimated value of the transaction will be $2.2 billion. In addition, Egypt is interested in buying three ground-based SPS-48 radars worth $355 million. On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of State approved the relevant requests and notified Congress of the decision.

According to the statement, “the deal will enhance Egypt’s ability to withstand current and future threats,” as well as “support the foreign policy and national security of the United States” by strengthening the security of a major ally country that “continues to be an important strategic partner in the Middle East.”

In November 2021, the United States and Egypt held bilateral strategic talks in Washington, as a result of which they expressed their mutual commitment to cooperation in the defense sphere, in particular in order to combat terrorism and ensure border security. The sides also reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring stability in the Middle East.

Earlier, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the U.S. plans to intensify strategic dialogue with Egypt, increase the frequency of rounds of bilateral negotiations. On April 26, 2022, the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries will mark one hundred years.