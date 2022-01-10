The U.S. authorities imposed sanctions on six officials of Nicaragua

Restrictions are introduced “on the eve” of the inauguration of the re-elected President of Nicaragua Daniel Ortega.

The U.S. authorities are imposing sanctions on six Nicaraguan officials. This was reported on Monday in a press release of the U.S. Ministry of Finance.

As explained in the U.S. department, restrictions are introduced “on the eve” of the inauguration of the re-elected President of Nicaragua Daniel Ortega. “The inauguration of President Daniel Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo is scheduled for today, it will take place following the results of fraudulent national elections,” the message says. According to Washington, the Nicaraguan authorities “continue to suppress democracy [in the country] by holding fake elections, silencing the political opposition and holding hundreds of people as political prisoners.”

Inclusion in the sanctions list means the freezing of assets in the United States and a ban on American citizens or companies doing business with its defendants.

Presidential and parliamentary elections were held in Nicaragua on November 7. The voting process was accompanied by more than 200 observers, including from Russia, Abkhazia, South Ossetia, the United States, Great Britain, Germany, Spain, France and Latin American countries. According to the results of counting more than 99% of the votes, the candidacy of the incumbent head of State Daniel Ortega was supported by 75.87% of voters in the presidential elections, and his Sandinista National Liberation Front party won 75 out of 91 seats in the National Assembly (Parliament).

U.S. President Joe Biden criticized the procedure for holding elections in Nicaragua, calling them unfree, and the EU said it would not recognize their results.