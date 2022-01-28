The U.S. aviation regulator has allowed Verizon and AT&T to put into operation new 5G towers

The companies provided the FAA with more accurate data on the location of the towers.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has allowed mobile operators Verizon and AT&T to deploy new 5G networks. This is stated in the FAA press release published on Friday.

“The FAA, Verizon and AT&T have agreed on steps that will allow more aircraft to safely use key airports, as well as make it possible to launch more towers to deploy 5G service,” the statement said.

The companies provided the FAA with more accurate data on the location of the towers and supported a thorough analysis of the interaction of 5G in the C-band with aircraft instruments. This made it possible to more accurately identify and reduce areas around airports where 5G deployment is not possible.

Earlier it was reported that the American telecom operators AT & T and Verizon agreed to postpone the inclusion of part of the towers of cellular networks of the 5G standard in the new range around airports, as this may threaten flight safety due to interference in the operation of aircraft electronics. Thus, telecom operators only partially yielded to the demands of air carriers who insisted on postponing the deployment of infrastructure for 5G networks again. Work on the installation of new equipment began on January 18.

Some airlines, including Air India, Japan Airlines (JAL) and Emirates Airlines, have already canceled a number of flights to the United States due to concerns about the impact of 5G networks on aircraft devices.