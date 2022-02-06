The U.S. believes that sanctions against Russia may affect the Chinese economy

According to the assistant to the American president for national security Jake Sullivan, Beijing will have a choice whether to act in accordance with the sanctions or not.

U.S. sanctions against Russia for the invasion of Ukraine may affect the Chinese economy. This was stated by Assistant to the President of the United States for National Security Jake Sullivan in an interview with NBC, aired on Sunday.

“The sanctions that we intend to impose will have an impact on China, because they are aimed at the financial system of Russia, which is connected with the Chinese economy. China will have a choice whether to act in accordance with the sanctions or not. If a choice is made not to comply with the sanctions, then, of course, certain penalties are provided. In general, from our point of view, Beijing will bear part of the price for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. They should take this into account in their contacts with the Russian authorities over the next couple of weeks,” he said.

Sullivan added that he had no information whether the topic of Ukraine was discussed during the meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. “I would like to draw attention to the following: in the joint statement of Russia and China for 5 thousand words, Ukraine is not mentioned once,” he added.