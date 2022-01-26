The U.S. Coast Guard is looking for 39 people from a boat that sank near Florida

BY Ivan Maltsev
An unknown person notified the authorities that he had rescued a man at sea who had survived the sinking of a boat.

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for 39 people who, presumably, could be on board a boat that capsized about 70 km off the coast of Florida. This is stated in a statement by the Coast Guard posted on Twitter on Tuesday.

According to widespread information, an unknown person on Tuesday notified the authorities that he had rescued one person at sea who had survived the sinking of the boat. According to the rescued man, he, along with 39 other people, left the Bahamas last Saturday. Sometime later, their boat capsized as a result of a storm about 70 km off the coast of Florida.

A “large number of boats and aircraft” are involved in the search operation. Presumably, the boat was used for the illegal transportation of people, the report says.

