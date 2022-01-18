The U.S. Congress called for postponing the deployment of 5G networks near airports

Transportation and Infrastructure Committee chairman Peter DeFazio said the FAA and the aviation industry need to be given more time to thoroughly assess the risks of 5G deployment to avoid potentially catastrophic disruptions.

Members of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee of the U.S. House of Representatives urged telecommunications operators to postpone the deployment of 5G communication networks near airports until the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is confident in the safety of such a step.

As reported on the committee’s website, its chairman Peter DeFazio (Democrat, from Oregon) supported the call of American air carriers to the U.S. administration to prohibit the placement of relevant facilities within a radius of about two miles from the runways of a number of airports. “It is obvious that the directive of the times of [the previous U.S. President Donald] Trump’s resolution, adopted by the Federal Communications Commission, helped to line the pockets of the telecommunications industry at the expense of aviation security. <…> We must give the FAA and the aviation industry more time to thoroughly assess the risks of 5G deployment in order to avoid potentially catastrophic disruptions [in air traffic],” the lawmaker said in a statement.

“The FAA, the Federal Communications Commission, industry representatives and relevant stakeholders in the federal government should work to eliminate problematic issues and ensure the safety of airspace,” said Congressman Rick Larsen (Democrat, from Washington State). He heads the subcommittee on aviation, which is part of the Committee on Transport and Infrastructure of the lower house of the American Congress.

Leading U.S. air carriers on Monday called on the federal government to “take immediate action” to prevent a large-scale disruption in air traffic due to the deployment of infrastructure for 5G communications near airports. In a letter sent by airlines to the U.S. Department of Transportation, it is claimed that the country’s authorities have not confirmed the safety of a significant part of airports and flights after installing infrastructure for 5G, which is why these flights will have to be canceled. Air carriers are concerned about the fact that the new equipment uses the same frequencies in its work as a number of devices on board aircraft.

The Ministry of Transport has previously decided to create buffer zones at a number of the country’s largest airports, where 5G infrastructure will not appear. The authorities are working to check the safety of flights and those airports where buffer zones are not planned. So far, only about 45% of aircraft have received approval to land in low visibility conditions in such air harbors.

Earlier, American telecom operators AT & T and Verizon agreed, at the request of the Ministry of Transport, to postpone for two weeks – until January 19 – the commissioning of cellular networks of the 5G standard in the C-band due to concerns about flight safety.