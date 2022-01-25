The ministry noted a significant discrepancy between supply and demand in the world market.

The U.S. Department of Commerce predicts that the shortage of semiconductors will continue in the near future due to a significant discrepancy between supply and demand in the global market. The American department came to such conclusions on the basis of a survey conducted by it, during which comments were received from companies working in the industry.

“The survey confirmed that there is a significant and persistent discrepancy between supply and demand for chips, and the survey participants do not believe that the problem will be solved in the next six months,” the document published on Tuesday on the website of the Ministry of Trade says.

“The average demand for chips, as buyers emphasized, was 17% higher in 2021 than in 2019, and buyers do not see a comparable increase in supply <…>. This is a serious discrepancy between supply and demand,” the paper notes.

“The demand for chips is high, and it is growing,” U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo told reporters. “There is not too much good news,” Reuters quoted her as saying.

In the last year, the world has faced a shortage of semiconductors, which is associated with a sharply increased demand for these products due to the transfer of mobile communications in many countries to fifth-generation systems. In the context of the pandemic and the expansion of work on remote schemes, the production of personal computers and game consoles has also increased.