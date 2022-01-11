The U.S. Department of Energy predicts an increase in oil production in the country in 2023 to 12.4 million b/d

This could be a record production level.

The U.S. Department of Energy expects an increase in oil production in the country in 2023 to 12.4 million barrels per day. This could be a record production level. This is stated in the report of the Energy Information Administration (EIA) of the U.S. Department of Energy.

The agency emphasizes that the maximum level of U.S. oil production was reached in 2019 – then the country produced 12.3 million barrels per day.

The U.S. Department of Energy also expects the price of Brent oil in 2023 at $67.5 per barrel against an estimate of $74.95 per barrel in 2022.