The U.S. Department of Justice is creating a unit to combat domestic terrorism

The U.S. Administration is creating a new unit in the structure of the Ministry of Justice to combat domestic terrorism. This was stated on Tuesday at a hearing in one of the committees of the Senate of the U.S. Congress by Assistant Secretary of Justice for National Security Matthew Olsen.

“We are facing an increased threat from violent extremists inside the country, that is, from individuals in the United States who seek criminal acts with the use of violence to achieve social or political goals <…> In addition [to the efforts already being made by the authorities to combat domestic terrorism,] I decided to create a unit on domestic terrorism to strengthen our approach. This group of dedicated prosecutors will focus on the threat posed by domestic terrorism, hoping to ensure that these cases are properly handled,” he said.

Last June, the U.S. administration unveiled a National Strategy to combat domestic terrorism. This document, among other things, asserts that domestic terrorism, fueled, in particular, by ideas of white supremacy, currently poses the greatest threat to the United States. FBI Director Christopher Wray noted in September that the number of cases opened by the bureau related to domestic terrorism has more than doubled since the spring of 2020.