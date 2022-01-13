The U.S. Embassy in Baghdad was shelled

According to Al Arabiya, three shells were fired at the building of the American diplomatic mission, two of which were intercepted by air defense systems.

The Embassy of the United States in the Iraqi capital was subjected to rocket fire. This was reported on Thursday by Al Arabiya TV channel.

According to the channel, three shells were fired at the building of the American diplomatic mission, two of which were intercepted by air defense systems. A third rocket landed in a nearby area, allegedly injuring two people – a woman and a child.

The U.S. Embassy is located in the “green zone” – a well-guarded area in the center of Baghdad. Previously, it has repeatedly been the target of rocket and mortar attacks, as a result of which there were dead and injured, mainly outside its borders.