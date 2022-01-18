The U.S. has begun checking Alibaba’s cloud service

The American authorities intend to determine whether he poses a danger to the country.

The U.S. administration has begun checking the cloud service of the Chinese company Alibaba. The purpose of the check is to determine whether he poses a danger to the country. This was reported on Tuesday by Reuters, citing sources in the administration.

“U.S. regulators may force the company to take measures to reduce the risks associated with Alibaba’s cloud technologies, or even restrict Americans’ access to this service both domestically and abroad,” writes Reuters. According to agency sources, the main focus of the investigation is on how the company stores U.S. customer data, including personal information and intellectual property. The hypothetical possibility of obtaining data from a cloud service by the Chinese government is also being considered.

According to the agency, Alibaba declined to comment. She expressed concerns about working in the United States in her latest annual report, saying that American companies working with Alibaba “may be prohibited from continuing to do business [with the company], including fulfilling their obligations under agreements related to cloud services.”

The investigation of the Alibaba cloud service is led by the Intelligence and Security Department at the Ministry of Commerce. It was created by the administration of Donald Trump to monitor transactions between American firms and technology companies from “hostile” states, which in the United States include China, Russia, Cuba, Iran, North Korea and Venezuela. According to one Reuters source, the department pays special attention to Chinese cloud providers.

Alibaba is the fourth largest provider of cloud services in the world, its service has about 4 million customers, Reuters notes. The company maintains business relationships with divisions of leading US companies, including Ford Motor Company, IBM and Red Hat.