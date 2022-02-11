The U.S. has called on Canada to use federal powers to clear roads at the border

BY Ivan Maltsev
Highways blocked by protesters against coronavirus restrictions.

The U.S. administration called on the Canadian authorities to use federal powers to stop road closures on the border of the two countries, which were blocked by protesters against coronavirus restrictions. This was reported by The Associated Press.

According to him, U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas and Transport Minister Pete Buttigieg held a telephone conversation with their Canadian counterparts, in which they called for an end to road closures that disrupt the flow of goods between the two countries.

The agency does not explain exactly what actions the U.S. authorities meant by the use of federal powers.

Ivan Maltsev

