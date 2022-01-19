The U.S. has chosen Los Angeles as the venue for the Summit of the Americas in the summer of 2022

BY Ivan Maltsev
The topic of the upcoming meeting will be building a “sustainable and fair future” for the Western Hemisphere, President Joe Biden said.

The next, ninth Summit of the Americas, which will be hosted by the United States in June 2022, will be held in Los Angeles (California). This was announced by President Joe Biden.

“The United States will hold the ninth Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles <…> in June 2022,” the head of state said in a written statement. The topic of the upcoming meeting will be building a “sustainable and fair future” for the Western Hemisphere, the American leader noted. “The United States looks forward to meeting leaders and stakeholders from across the hemisphere to advance our shared commitment to economic prosperity, security, human rights and dignity,” Biden said.

The Summits of the Americas are meetings of the heads of State and Government of the countries of the Western Hemisphere, which take place every few years under the auspices of the Organization of American States (OAS), which unites 35 countries. The first Summit of the Americas was held on December 9-11, 1994 in Miami on the initiative of Bill Clinton, who was then President of the United States. Since then, the conference has never been held in the USA.

