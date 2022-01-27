The U.S. has given Russia a written response to the proposals on security guarantees

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said earlier that Russia would not publish a U.S. response if such a request was received.

U.S. Ambassador to Moscow John Sullivan delivered Washington’s written response to the Russian draft bilateral security guarantees treaty at a meeting with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko on Wednesday.

“During the meeting, the head of the American diplomatic mission handed over a written response from the U.S. administration to the draft bilateral agreement on security guarantees previously submitted by the Russian side,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The meeting was held at the request of the U.S. Ambassador.

Earlier, U.S. Ambassador to Moscow John Sullivan visited the Russian Foreign Ministry. Jennifer Jacobs, a Bloomberg journalist, previously reported on Twitter that the United States had sent a written response to Russia. “The written response of the United States to Russia has already been transmitted,” she claimed.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, speaking at the government hour during the plenary session of the State Duma, said that Russia would not publish the U.S. response on security guarantees if such a request was received. At the same time, he noted that the essence and content of Washington’s reaction will be conveyed to the public.

On December 17 last year, the Russian Foreign Ministry published Russian draft agreements on security guarantees that Moscow expects from Washington and NATO. Two treaties – with the United States and members of the alliance – imply, among other things, the rejection of NATO’s expansion to the east, including the refusal to accept Ukraine into its membership, as well as the introduction of restrictions on the deployment of serious offensive weapons, in particular nuclear ones.