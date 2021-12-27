The U.S. has increased the supply of LNG to Europe by a third

Bloomberg: The U.S. has increased the number of LNG tankers for Europe by a third.

The number of tankers transporting natural gas from the United States to Europe increased by a third over the weekend, December 25 and 26, Bloomberg reports.

20 American tankers are heading towards Europe, the authors of the article noted. As of December 24, the number of tankers with American liquefied natural gas (LNG) intended for European consumers was 15. The agency’s sources said there were 14 more ships that went towards Europe, but “are awaiting final decisions.”

Analysts believe that the cost of gas in Europe will not decrease in the coming months, moreover, current quotes promise the region record expensive gas even in the summer of 2022. On December 21, the exchange price of gas in Europe increased to $ 2,150 per thousand cubic meters and set a new record.