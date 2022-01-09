The U.S. has listed countries that are useless for NATO

BY Ivan Maltsev
Some NATO countries are useless for the alliance.

Ted Galen Carpenter, a senior researcher at the Cato Institute, called the useless NATO countries that are part of the alliance. He pointed this out in an article for the National Interest.

“Too often, U.S. allies are small, weak, often militarily useless dependents,” he said. The expert explained that we are talking about Albania, Slovenia, Montenegro and Northern Macedonia.

Carpenter compared the U.S. policy to a Facebook user indiscriminately adding people to a friend list. At the same time, he noted, the only difference is that Internet friends are not able to drag Washington into unnecessary wars and conflicts.

