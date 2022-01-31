The U.S. has prepared sanctions against people close to Putin

The United States and its allies have prepared a list of persons allegedly close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, against whom sanctions may be imposed because of the situation around Ukraine, the Financial Times newspaper writes, citing sources in the United States.

According to the newspaper, restrictive measures will be directed against Russian officials, including high-ranking representatives of the executive branch, members of the boards of directors of state-owned companies, as well as their relatives.

“The individuals we have indicated belong to or are close to the Kremlin’s inner circle and play a role in government decision-making or at least are involved in the Kremlin’s destabilizing behavior,” a senior U.S. government source claims.

However, he did not name the Russians against whom new restrictions may be imposed, but noted that many may be “particularly vulnerable targets due to their deep financial ties with the West.”