The U.S. has transferred about 1 million doses of Pfizer vaccine to Ukraine

The American Embassy reported that “this delivery to UNICEF through the COVAX Global Fund is part of global assistance in providing Ukrainians with important protection from the disease.”

The United States has transferred about 1 million doses of Pfizer vaccine to Ukraine as part of the global COVAX initiative. This was reported by the American Embassy in Ukraine on Wednesday.

“The U.S. government has transferred about one million more doses of Pfizer vaccines against COVID-19 to Ukraine. This delivery to UNICEF through the COVAX global fund is part of global assistance in providing Ukrainians with important protection from the disease, especially when distributing the Omicron variant,” the report says.

Ukraine started vaccination one of the last in Europe – on February 24, 2021. The British-Swedish company AstraZeneca, the American company Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, CoronaVac of the Chinese company Sinovac Biotech, as well as a vaccine from the American company Moderna and a drug from Janssen, which is a division of the American Johnson & Johnson are used in the country. Kyiv refused to use and manufacture the Russian drug Sputnik V.

According to the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, as of Wednesday morning, more than 15 million citizens were vaccinated in the country, of which more than 14.3 million were vaccinated in two doses.

The COVAX initiative was launched by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization in April 2020 to ensure access to vaccines from COVID-19 developing and low-income countries. By July 2020, more than 160 countries had joined it, pooling their resources for the fastest possible purchase and distribution of vaccines to third world countries.