The U.S. intelligence community has published a report on the “Havana syndrome”

Hundreds of American diplomats and intelligence officers could have been hit by pulsed electromagnetic energy.

Many of the more than one thousand American diplomats and intelligence officers affected by the mysterious disease known as the “Havana syndrome” could have suffered as a result of the use of pulsed electromagnetic energy, according to a report published by the leadership of the American intelligence community.

“Pulsed electromagnetic energy, especially in the radio frequency range, is a plausible explanation” for the appearance of earache, dizziness and other symptoms of the “Havana syndrome”, so named because the first mysterious symptoms were reported by the staff of the US Embassy in Havana.

The work of the group of experts who prepared the report was led by Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines and Deputy Director of the CIA David Cohen. The combination of symptoms in some of the affected people is “difficult to explain by known causes related to natural origin or health status,” the report says. The total number of victims was not reflected in the declassified summary of the report.

The document says that cases of “Havana syndrome” have also been reported in Russia, China, Tajikistan and some African countries.

The experts’ conclusions echo the results of a study conducted by the National Academy of Sciences in 2020. On January 20, the CIA published an interim report on the progress of the investigation, which states that Russia or another foreign power is behind most of the so-called “abnormal health incidents”. The CIA report also says that about two dozen cases remain unexplained.

The authors of the report published on Wednesday do not hold anyone responsible for the use of electromagnetic energy. The conclusions reached by the experts are likely to cause disappointment among American government employees who have suffered from the “Havana syndrome” and have not yet received a clear explanation for their chronic ailments.

“We did not consider attribution and did not attribute it to a foreign opponent or to any private individuals. We adhered to the causal mechanism,” an American intelligence official familiar with the full contents of the report told reporters.

Based on medical reports and interviews with doctors and victims, the commission concluded that the symptoms were “real and convincing.”

Having discovered that the cause of the disease may be “pulsed electromagnetic energy,” the commission stated that “there are gaps in information,” but there are several possible ways to obtain such energy.

The report says that there are sources of pulsed electromagnetic energy that are easy enough to hide. Energy can be distributed using “non-standard antennas” that emit signals that penetrate “through building materials” into the premises.

The report notes that people who were accidentally exposed to electromagnetic signals, including radio waves, microwaves and X-rays, reported feelings similar to the symptoms of the “Havana syndrome.”

“Havana syndrome” can also be caused by ultrasound, but for this the victim must be in close proximity to the beam, because ultrasound “spreads poorly in the air and building materials,” the report says.

Psychosocial factors, including work requirements, stress and depression, cannot by themselves explain the main symptoms of the “Havana syndrome”.

The report offers recommendations that will help the U.S. government “understand, prevent and cope” with similar cases in the future, including data collection and coordination of actions.