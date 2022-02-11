The U.S. intends to help Australia in obtaining nuclear submarines as soon as possible

According to the head of the Department of State Antony Blinken, the United States is very enthusiastic about the development of the AUKUS partnership.

The U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that the administration of U.S. President Biden intends to help Australia in the early purchase of nuclear submarines. He told the Australian newspaper The Australian about this on Friday.

According to Blinken, the U.S. is very enthusiastic about the development of the AUKUS partnership [the trilateral military partnership of Australia, the UK and the U.S.] and “is determined to find opportunities for Australia to acquire nuclear submarines as soon as possible.” “We are extremely focused on [as soon as possible] going through the route to [Australia’s] acquisition of submarines, and we are considering all possibilities to find the most effective and efficient way. Now our experts are actively studying this issue,” he said.

Blinken also noted that perhaps the fastest way to create your own nuclear submarine fleet for Australia would be to rent used submarines from the United States, and this option is not excluded, although it is not considered the most suitable.

The Secretary of State recalled that the military partnership of Australia, Great Britain and the United States was created only a few months ago and the nuclear submarine fleet is far from its only goal. “In fact, [for AUKUS], everything is just beginning, and let’s not lose sight of other work that we will do together in the field of strategically important new technologies, such as artificial intelligence and quantum computing, in the field of improving the sustainability of the supply chain and many other areas,” Blinken said, noting that “the alliance [between the U.S. and Australia] is fundamental,” since the two countries have “the same views, interests and values.”