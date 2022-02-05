The U.S. intends to partially remove duties on steel imports from Japan

BY Ivan Maltsev
87 Views
The U.S. intends to partially remove duties on steel imports from Japan

The parties are at the final stage of agreeing on this decision.

The U.S. authorities intend to partially remove duties on steel imports from Japan, which were introduced in 2018. This was reported on Saturday by the Kyodo news agency.

According to his sources, the parties are at the final stage of agreeing on this decision. Nevertheless, the size of the quota for duty-free deliveries has not yet been determined, and consultations on this matter are continuing. In addition, representatives of Japan and the United States are also discussing policies regarding aluminum duties.

In 2018, then U.S. President Donald Trump signed orders on the introduction of customs duties on imports of steel and aluminum products – 25% for steel and 10% for aluminum. This provoked sharp criticism from the international community, including Japan, and since then Tokyo has been urgently trying to get Washington to exempt it from the relevant duties.

At the same time, last year the parties agreed to establish a Japanese-American commercial-industrial partnership, the work of which will be aimed at increasing the industrial competitiveness of both states, strengthening supply chains and jointly confronting global challenges such as global warming.

If you have found a spelling error, please, notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Author: Ivan Maltsev
The study of political and social problems of different countries of the world. Analysis of large companies on the world market. Observing world leaders in the political arena.
Function: Chief-Editor
E-mail: Great7news@gmail.com
Ivan Maltsev

Spelling error report

The following text will be sent to our editors:

Send