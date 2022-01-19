The U.S. intends to step up assistance to Afghanistan through humanitarian organizations

Washington continues to consider it unacceptable to transfer funds directly to the Taliban, said John Biden’s national security aide.

The United States intends to step up the delivery of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, but plans to continue doing so through independent organizations, and not directly through the government of the radical Taliban movement that came to power in the country. This was stated in an interview with Foreign Policy magazine by the assistant to the American president for national security, Jake Sullivan.

“We believe that the transfer of funds into the hands of independent organizations and people who are able to establish normal supplies of food, medicines, and other essential goods is an important responsibility of the United States and the entire international community, and we are stepping up efforts to fulfill our role in this,” he said.

Sullivan stressed that the United States continues to consider it unacceptable to transfer funds directly to the Taliban, since the movement “does not take measures to create an inclusive and human rights-respecting government.” “We believe that it is necessary that we see progress in these areas,” the assistant to the American president stressed.