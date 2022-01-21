The U.S. is considering the evacuation of the families of diplomats from Kyiv

The United States is considering whether to evacuate family members of American diplomats in Ukraine amid the escalation of the situation, Bloomberg reports, citing informed sources.

According to him, the plan, which is being considered in the United States, involves the mandatory return of diplomats’ families home, and employees engaged in non-core activities of the diplomatic mission will be able to return to the United States voluntarily.

The US may announce the evacuation in the next few days, but no decision has been made yet, the agency writes.