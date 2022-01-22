The U.S. is discussing gas supplies to the EU with Qatar in case of escalation around Ukraine

BY Ivan Maltsev
8 Views
U.S. President Joe Biden plans to invite the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, to Washington in January.

Representatives of the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden are negotiating with the Qatari authorities about possible supplies of natural gas to Europe from this country if it is impossible to receive it from Russia due to the potential escalation of the situation around Ukraine. This was reported by Bloomberg, citing sources.

According to him, Biden plans to invite the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, to Washington, the meeting may take place as early as this month. According to the agency, the American authorities want to dispel the fears of their European allies in this way about how they will heat their homes in winter in the event of an escalation of the conflict.

