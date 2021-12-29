The U.S. is ramping up dangerous military activity near mainland China

Chinese military experts believe that all this activity creates a high degree of threat and risks to China’s security in the adjacent regions, including the South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait.

The United States is increasing intelligence and other military activity near the borders of mainland China. The Beijing newspaper Global Times writes about this on Wednesday, referring to the opinion of a number of Chinese analysts.

“According to the monitoring of the Chinese Analytical Center, the U.S. military is conducting extremely intensive operations near China, including close aerial reconnaissance, exercises of aircraft carrier groups and actions of submarines over the past year,” the publication says. Chinese military experts believe, it is further noted, that all this activity creates a high degree of threat and risks to China’s security in the adjacent regions, including the South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait.

Against the background of the signing by U.S. President Joe Biden of the defense budget for fiscal year 2022, which provides for an increase in military spending, including in relation to China, analysts predict a further increase in the military activity of the United States “with an eye to China.” In this regard, it is further emphasized that China should also continue its efforts to protect national sovereignty and territorial integrity “by strengthening its defense construction and increasing the combat readiness of troops.”

Of particular concern in Beijing, the newspaper notes, is the intensification of American operations in the South China Sea, including close reconnaissance, the passage of American warships through the Taiwan Strait, the deployment of forward-based forces, strategic deterrence operations and operations under the cover of the so-called freedom of navigation, battlefield development activities and other similar actions.

At the same time, as Fu Qian Shao, a Chinese expert in the field of the Air Force, noted in an interview with the newspaper, the military activity of the U.S. forces “breaks all records not only in quantitative terms, but also in terms of how close all this is carried out to China.” “This provocative activity is aimed at obtaining intelligence about the People’s Liberation Army of China and preparing the United States for a potential major military conflict with China,” the expert believes.

“The United States views China as its primary opponent and is trying to suppress it in all respects, including the military sphere,” Chinese military analyst Song Zhongping is convinced, whose opinion is also cited by the Global Times. “We must strengthen our defense capability in order to be able to defend ourselves,” he sums up.