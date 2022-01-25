The U.S. is ready to introduce export controls against Russia

The United States is ready for export control measures against the Russian Federation in the event of an escalation around Ukraine, a senior administration official said during a telephone briefing.

“We are also ready to introduce a new export control, which will concern the strategy of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin in the medium term. Export control will deprive Russia of what Russia needs and cannot simply replace,” he said.

According to him, in the case of export control, we are talking about advanced technologies that the United States develops and produces and which make a key contribution to “Russian strategic ambitions.”

He explained that, in fact, these are restrictions on trade and exports from the United States to Russia. Such measures should cause damage in the field of artificial intelligence, quantum computing, defense, aerospace and other key areas.

“These measures will have minimal impact on the global supply chain, as we are talking about depriving Russia of products that are critically important for its own ambitions for the development of high technologies in such areas as defense, lasers, sensors, shipping, artificial intelligence, robotics,” the representative of the administration said.

As the representative of the White House stated“ “in each of these supply chains, we and our partners are manufacturers and developers, and the export restriction will deprive Russia of those high-tech products that it cannot replace with products of the domestic market.”