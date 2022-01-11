The U.S. is trying to delay the certification process of “Nord Stream-2”

BY Ivan Maltsev
The U.S. is working with Germany and the EU to delay the commissioning of the pipeline “Nord stream-2,” designed for export of Russian gas to Europe, said the Deputy Secretary of state Victoria Nuland.

“What we’re doing now is working with the Germans, with the European Union in order to slow their consideration of the implementation of the pipeline. The German government has taken significant steps towards this,” Nuland said.

She added that Germany confirmed its readiness to block the “Nord Stream-2” in the event of Russian aggression against Ukraine. The Russian Federation denies the plans attributed to it by the West to invade a neighboring country.

