The U.S. is worried that North Korea may resume testing intercontinental missiles

The latest launches conducted by Pyongyang are part of a destabilizing pattern of behavior, a high-ranking representative of the U.S. administration noted.

The United States is concerned about the possibility that the DPRK will resume testing of intercontinental ballistic missiles, as well as nuclear tests. This was stated to journalists by a representative of the high-ranking American administration, his words are quoted by Reuters.

“Of course, we are worried [about this],” he said, answering a question about whether Washington is concerned about the possibility of resuming the above-mentioned tests. “We certainly don’t want to see further [missile] tests, and we have called on the DPRK to refrain from further tests,” the official added.

According to him, the latest missile launches conducted by Pyongyang are part of an “increasingly destabilizing” pattern of behavior on the part of the DPRK. “This requires an answer,” he said, without specifying what kind of answer is meant.

“You will see that we will take some steps that will be aimed at demonstrating our commitment to the allies <…>. And at the same time, we reiterate our call for diplomacy. We are very serious about trying to hold discussions to answer the questions that concern both sides,” the official added.

Earlier on Sunday, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby, commenting on the Fox News channel on Pyongyang’s conduct of a number of missile launches, said that the United States is ready to hold diplomatic talks with the DPRK without preconditions.

According to the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff, the DPRK launched a medium-range ballistic missile in the direction of the Sea of Japan on Sunday. The rocket flew about 800 km, reaching a maximum altitude of 2,000 km. Pyongyang has not conducted such launches since the end of 2017, observing a voluntary moratorium on launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles and nuclear tests. The current launch was the seventh for the DPRK since the beginning of the year. Earlier this month, Pyongyang conducted tests of tactical guided missiles and a railway missile system, as well as hypersonic missiles capable of carrying out maneuvers after takeoff.