The U.S. lifted restrictions on leaving military bases in Japan

The American command on Monday lifted restrictions on the exit of military personnel from bases in Japan, which were introduced before the end of January due to the deterioration of the situation with the coronavirus. This was stated at a press conference in Tokyo by the Secretary General of the Cabinet of Ministers of Japan Hirokazu Matsuno.

“We have been informed that the measures will be lifted after their expiration date (January 31). We will continue to work closely with the American side in order to carefully implement measures against infection,” he said. At the same time, U.S. military personnel will necessarily have to wear masks outside the bases and comply with restrictions imposed by local municipalities as part of the prevention of the spread of coronavirus.

At the same time, the governor of the southernmost Okinawa Prefecture, Denny Tamaki, has already demanded that the ban on leaving military facilities be extended, since the epidemic situation has not yet fully stabilized. The main part of the American military contingent in Japan is concentrated in Okinawa.

A sharp increase in coronavirus infections was detected at the end of December at several American facilities, including the Marine Corps base Camp Hansen in Okinawa and the Iwakuni Air Base on the main Japanese island of Honshu. The infection was brought there by military personnel recently transferred to Japan as part of the rotation. As it turned out, they did not pass PCR tests before and after the move, because they were vaccinated. However, this requirement is now in effect again.

In total, this month the number of people infected with coronavirus at U.S. bases in Japan exceeded 7 thousand people.