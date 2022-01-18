The U.S. may abandon some nuclear weapons programs

President Biden wants to reduce the role of nuclear weapons in the U.S. strategy, which was strengthened under Trump.

The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden is considering the possibility of closing several nuclear weapons programs approved under Donald Trump, the Politico newspaper reported.

According to the publication, the internal debate about the country’s nuclear arsenal is entering its final phase.

Citing nine current and former officials familiar with the discussion, the newspaper writes that the Nuclear Policy Review, which is expected to be completed as early as February, is likely to make no major changes to nuclear policy.

However, officials working in the field of national security are discussing the feasibility of abandoning the development of a new cruise missile with a nuclear warhead, which is currently at the research stage, the newspaper writes.

Also, according to the publication, the removal of a thermonuclear bomb from the Cold War era is being discussed, and even the rejection of a new “low-power” warhead, which the previous administration placed on submarines.

The rejection of the “additional elements” of the Trump era, as they are called, is considered the most likely, since President Biden wants to abandon the strengthening of the role of nuclear weapons in U.S. strategy, which occurred under the previous administration, the Politico newspaper noted.