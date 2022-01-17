The U.S. military transported a convoy of oil tankers from Syria to Iraq

According to the SANA news agency, the Americans transported 60 tankers from Hasakeh through the Al-Walid checkpoint to Iraqi territory.

A convoy of American forces took dozens of fuel trucks with Syrian oil to Iraq from the province of Hasakeh, located in the northeast of the country. This was reported on Monday by the SANA news agency, citing local sources.

According to him, from Hasakeh through the checkpoint “Al-Walid,” the Americans transported 60 tankers to Iraqi territory, in which they transported “illegally extracted” Syrian oil. It is noted that the column was accompanied by six armored vehicles.

The agency also reports that, in addition to oil, American forces have transported dozens of pieces of military equipment. The convoy, according to the agency, was heading towards the American base located in northern Iraq.

On January 3, the Americans transferred a convoy of tanks and military equipment from Syria to Iraq, including 60 oil tankers and eight armored vehicles.

Most of the provinces of Hasakeh and Raqqa, as well as the eastern regions of Deir ez-Zor, are controlled by Kurdish formations with the support of the United States. Since 2015, the American command has established nine military bases in this region. In Damascus, the armed presence of the United States in the country is considered an illegal occupation.