The U.S. Navy Engineer accused of trading military secrets pleads guilty

According to the Ministry of Justice, Jonathan Toebbe, with the assistance of his wife, sold data on submarines to an undercover FBI agent.

A former U.S. Navy nuclear engineer accused of trying to “transmit restricted access data” about nuclear submarines has pleaded guilty as part of a deal with prosecutors.

42-year-old Toebbe confessed to collusion with his wife, the purpose of which is to transfer secret data, which is a violation of the Atomic Energy Law. The maximum penalty is life imprisonment. Jonathan’s 45-year-old wife Diana, who was also charged, declared her innocence.

According to the agreement between the Ministry of Justice and Toebbe, the prosecution will insist on a prison sentence of 12 to 17 years for him in exchange for a guilty plea.

Recall that in October 2021, the U.S. Department of Justice reported that Jonathan Toebbe, who had access to top secret information, sent a package with restricted access data to an unspecified country in 2020, and later began selling secrets for tens of thousands of dollars in cryptocurrency to an FBI agent acting undercover and posing as an official of a foreign state.

At some point Toebbe hid a memory card with documents about nuclear reactors of submarines in half a peanut butter sandwich in a cache in West Virginia, while his wife was monitoring the situation, the U.S. Department of Justice reported last year.

The memory card contained “classified information of a military nature concerning the design elements, operating parameters and operational characteristics of the reactors of the Virginia-class submarines,” according to court documents.

Another memory card was hidden in a package of chewing gum, the Ministry of Justice reported. According to the ministry, Toebbe received several payments in cryptocurrency totaling $ 100,000.

Officials said Toebbe and his wife, who live in Annapolis, Maryland, were arrested after stashing another memory card in West Virginia. The criminal case says they were charged with conspiracy and “transmitting restricted access data.”