The U.S. Navy will issue free uniforms to pregnant servicemen

The pilot program will start next year.

The U.S. Navy is launching a pilot program to issue free uniforms to pregnant servicemen, CBS News reported.

According to the TV company, the program will begin on January 2, 2022 and will last until 2026.

The Navy will select 400 volunteers from around the world, including enlisted men and officers, active military personnel and sailors in reserve, who will receive a full set of authorized Navy uniforms for pregnant women, the broadcaster reported, referring to an internal memorandum.

After 12 months, if the maternity uniform is successful, more volunteers will be selected to test the clothes, the report says.

Pregnant volunteers will be selected to participate in the program.

Usually pregnant servicemen have to buy a new special uniform. Some branches of the armed forces allocate a special allowance for these purposes, but others do not.