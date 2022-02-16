The U.S. oil reserves increased by 1.1 million barrels

BY Ivan Maltsev
As of February 11, they amounted to 411.508 million barrels.

Commercial oil reserves in the United States increased by 1,121 million barrels over the past week and amounted to 411,508 million barrels as of February 11, the U.S. Department of Energy reported.

At the same time, analysts surveyed by Bloomberg expected a decrease in oil reserves by 2.17 million barrels, an increase in gasoline reserves by 500 thousand barrels and a drop in distillate reserves by 1.5 million barrels.

April Brent crude futures on the London ICE exchange rose by 2.37% to $95.46 per barrel, the price of WTI oil rose by 2.46% to $ 92.43 per barrel.

