The U.S. Permanent Representative to NATO rejected the proposal of the Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation

According to Julianne Smith, if Russia continues the confrontation, the alliance will strengthen its defense on the eastern flank.

On Thursday, members of the Permanent Council of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) will discuss the buildup of Russia’s military presence on the border with Ukraine, as well as Moscow’s demands for security guarantees from the West. Similar issues will be discussed on Wednesday at a meeting of the Russia-NATO Council. On the eve of the talks, the US Permanent Representative to NATO, Julianne Smith, voiced Washington’s position regarding Russia’s proposals not to accept Ukraine into the alliance and commented on the proposal of Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov to “collect manatees” towards the 1997 borders.

On the morning of January 11, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman held a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Smith said.

“At this meeting, they discussed the [upcoming] Russia-NATO council, and reaffirmed [the U.S. and NATO’s] commitment to dialogue and diplomacy [with Russia],” Juliana Smith said. “In order for diplomacy to succeed, it is necessary that Russia take concrete actions to de-escalate tensions.”

Commenting on the question of whether NATO members will discuss on Wednesday a package of proposals from Russia on guarantees of non-expansion of the alliance (part of which is the refusal to admit Georgia and Ukraine to NATO) Smith stated that “NATO’s open door policy will not be reviewed.”

Smith also commented on the statement by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov that NATO “it’s time to collect manatees and go to the frontiers of 1997.”

“The alliance is not going to rewind time and return to a completely different era, when the alliance was smaller and had a different influence,” the NATO permanent representative said. – We are working in the modern world with NATO in its current form. And I don’t think anyone in NATO is interested in going back to the past.”

According to the U.S. Permanent Representative to NATO, as a response to the military crisis, for which she blamed Russia, the Alliance is preparing to strengthen its defense on the eastern flank, and is also ready for significant new expenditures in the event of further Russian aggression in Ukraine.

Julianne Smith stressed that achieving diplomatic success in the negotiations is possible if the Minsk agreements are implemented and Russia withdraws its Armed Forces: “If Russia continues the confrontation, it will have serious consequences.”

Answering a question about possible restrictions on offensive weapons, which may be discussed with Russia, the permanent representative added that “the United States does not plan to deploy offensive missiles on the territory of Ukraine.” In addition, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman had previously expressed the idea of possible mutual restrictions on military exercises, Smith added.

Recall that, according to U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, who heads the American delegation at the talks, the U.S. rejects Russian demands for non-expansion of NATO.

In turn, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov “stressed several times that Russia considers the non-expansion clause of NATO to be key.”

“At the upcoming NATO summit in Madrid in June, it should be announced that these two countries will never (Ukraine and Georgia), EVER, enter the alliance,” he said. – We need ironclad, legal obligations, not promises, but guarantees. The countries I mentioned should not become members of NATO; this is a matter of Russia’s national security.”

Earlier, Ryabkov said that Russia would not accept U.S. attempts to limit the agenda to discussing military exercises and the deployment of missiles.

“We need legal guarantees, legal guarantees not to expand NATO further, to eliminate everything that the alliance has created since 1997,” he stressed.

The NATO foreign ministers, who discussed the situation in a virtual format on the eve of negotiations with Russia, confirmed the unity of all 30 countries of the Alliance regarding the threat of Russian military aggression against Ukraine.

At the same time, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expressed hope that Russia and the West will be able to find a way to avoid conflict.