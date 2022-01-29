The U.S. President inspected the collapsed bridge in Pittsburgh

At the site of the bridge collapse in Pennsylvania, Joe Biden once again recalled the importance of the infrastructure investment law he signed.

U.S. President Joe Biden visited the place in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where a road bridge collapsed on the eve of his visit.

The President called the collapse of the bridge convincing proof that the adoption of the trillion-dollar infrastructure investment law initiated by his administration was a necessity.

Standing in front of concrete fences wrapped with yellow police tape, Biden said that America has seriously lagged behind in infrastructure development.

As a result of the collapse of the bridge, no one was killed, but rescuers had to be called to extract people from the bus that was traveling on the bridge at that moment. According to the inspection agencies, the bridge was built in 1970, and the condition of some of its structures was considered unsatisfactory in 2019.

The adopted infrastructure law, signed by Biden, provides for the allocation of about $ 1.6 billion for the maintenance of bridges in Pennsylvania, and tens of billions more for the development of public transport, maintenance and repair of roads and expansion of broadband Internet access in this state.

Biden also announced that Union Pacific– one of the largest railway companies in the country, will purchase 20 battery-powered locomotives, which will be the largest such purchase in the U.S. industry.

Recall that Biden himself is a native of Pennsylvania – he was born in Scranton in the northeast of the state – and it was in Pittsburgh in 2019 that he began his presidential campaign.

At the site of the bridge collapse, Biden spoke with Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey and rescue workers, where he was joined by local Democrats: Senator Bob Casey, Member of the House of Representatives Conor Lamb and Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman.

Friday’s trip to Pittsburgh was the starting point in a campaign to promote the achievements of the White House in key states before the midterm elections.

It is expected that the fight for the seat of Republican Senator from Pennsylvania Pat Toomey, who is not seeking re-election, will be one of the most competitive in the Senate this year.

At the same time, a number of Democratic politicians are trying to distance themselves from Biden during his trip, the Associated Press (AP) notes.

The agency noted that the Attorney General of the state Josh Shapiro – a likely candidate from the Democratic Party for governor of Pennsylvania – was absent from the meeting with the president due to, as it was said, “a busy schedule.” Fetterman, the vice-governor and Democratic candidate for the Senate, initially did not plan to attend the meeting with Biden also because of his busy schedule, but later, according to his own words, he came to the bridge on his way to the gym after he learned that the president would also be at the scene.

Democrats in other states have also begun cautiously distancing themselves from Biden, AP notes.

Earlier this month, Georgia’s candidate for governor, Democratic Party representative Stacey Abrams, did not meet with the president, citing a busy schedule.

And last week, Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke said he didn’t need the president’s help in his campaign for governor.

The White House announced the head of state’s trip to Pennsylvania after Biden said that in the second year of his presidency he intends to leave Washington more often and talk to the public about his successes, as well as explain the importance of Congressional support for his domestic policy.