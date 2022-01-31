The U.S. regulator has fully approved the use of Moderna’s coronavirus drug

The Spikevax vaccine was previously approved only for emergency use.

Moderna has received full approval for the use of the Spikevax coronavirus vaccine for people over 18 years of age from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. This was reported on Monday in a press release on the company’s website.

“This is an important milestone in the history of Moderna, as it is our first product licensed in the USA,” said the head of the company Stephane Bancel.

Previously, the Spikevax vaccine was approved only for emergency use. This implied that the drug could be used to treat or prevent life-threatening diseases only during a health emergency and in the absence of approved and available alternatives.

In addition to Moderna, the Comirnaty vaccine developed by the American company Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech previously received full approval in the United States.