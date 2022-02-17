The U.S. regulator has launched an audit against Tesla due to problems with the braking system

BY Alexandr Ivanov
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration will check about 416 thousand electric cars of 2021-2022.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has launched an inspection against Tesla due to problems in the braking system detected in its electric vehicles. The relevant document was published on the regulator’s website on Thursday.

As indicated in the release, the advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) initiate a sharp braking process in Tesla Model 3 and Model Y electric cars. In total, the agency recorded 354 appeals from drivers about such problems. Among them there are those who have encountered this problem when driving on expressways. “In this regard, the Office for the Inspection of Defects [ODI, an agency under NHTSA] begins a preliminary inspection to determine the scale and severity of [this] <…> problem,” the text of the document says.

According to the NHTSA, about 416 thousand electric cars of 2021-2022 will be tested.

