The U.S. regulator temporarily stopped aircraft departures from some airports

The order was received around the time of reports of a missile launch from the DPRK, Reuters reports.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) temporarily stopped flights from some airports on the west coast of the country. As the Reuters news agency reported on Tuesday, the order was received around the time of reports of a missile launch from the DPRK.

According to the American official, the flight controller interrupted flights for no more than 15 minutes “due to initial reports of activity in the Indo-Pacific region.” At the same time, as the agency emphasizes, the interlocutor stated about the situation with airports without direct reference to the launch of ballistic missiles.

According to the data of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of South Korea, on January 11 at 07:27 local time, a ballistic missile was launched from the interior of the DPRK, presumably in the direction of the Sea of Japan. This could have happened during the winter military exercises.