The U.S. Secretary of State discussed the deterrence of Russian aggression with colleagues from the “Transatlantic Quartet”

Antony Blinken reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday met with colleagues from other countries of the “Transatlantic Quartet”: French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and British Deputy Foreign Minister for the Middle East, North Africa and North America James Cleverley.

According to the press service of the Department of State, the meeting participants discussed recent diplomatic contacts with Russia and joint efforts to deter further Russian aggression against Ukraine, including the readiness of allies and partners to provide serious consequences and serious economic costs for Russia in response to such actions.

Blinken reaffirmed the commitment of the United States to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. The Secretary of State and his colleagues also reaffirmed the urgent need to reach an agreement on a mutual return to the full implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action before the development of Iran’s nuclear program precludes such a possibility.