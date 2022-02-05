The U.S. suggested Japan to think about sanctions against Russia

The U.S. authorities are urging Japan to consider the possibility of imposing economic sanctions against Russia in the event of an escalation in Ukraine, but inside the Japanese government they are in favor of not throwing such threats, the Kyodo news agency reported.

According to the agency, according to American and Japanese informed sources, Washington has indicated its position to Japan through diplomatic channels and called on official Tokyo to intensify criticism of Moscow.

“According to an informed source in the Japanese government, Tokyo will be forced to take appropriate measures in the event of an invasion. However, there are calls within the government that, unlike the United States and European countries, it would be better not to declare intentions to impose sanctions before the invasion actually happens,” Kyodo said in a statement.

Japanese government officials, in particular, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and Cabinet Secretary General Hirokazu Matsuno, have repeatedly stated during press conferences that the question of any concrete measures by Japan against Russia in the event of an escalation of the situation around Ukraine is hypothetical and will not be commented on.