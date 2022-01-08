The U.S. Supreme Court is discussing the White House’s plan for mandatory vaccination of workers

The Biden administration intends to oblige medium and large companies to vaccinate and test employees in order to combat COVID-19.

The conservative majority of the U.S. Supreme Court is skeptical of the White House’s intention to oblige medium-sized and large American companies to vaccinate or regularly test their employees for the presence of coronavirus. According to the Associated Press, following the results of the hearings on Friday, the supreme judges are more inclined to the plan of mandatory vaccination of only medical workers.

The relevance of the hearings in the Supreme Court is given by recent reports about a sharp jump in the number of COVID-19 infections due to the spread of the Omicron strain. For the same reason, seven judges who appeared at today’s hearing were present in masks, and the other two preferred to take part in the meeting remotely. One of them is Judge Sonia Sotomayor: being a diabetic, she is at high risk and therefore participated in the work via video link from her office in the Supreme Court building.

The plaintiffs also remotely participated in the meeting – two lawyers representing the authorities of the states of Ohio and Louisiana, challenging the Biden administration’s plan to introduce a mandatory mandate for vaccination in the workplace.

The White House insists that this measure falls under the “Occupational Safety and Health Act”, adopted in 1970.

However, at the end of the day of hearings, six of the nine supreme judges are inclined to conclude that the Biden administration is exceeding its authority by trying to introduce mandatory vaccination for companies whose staff exceeds one hundred people.

“The federal government has never done anything like this before,” Chief Justice John Roberts said today. At the same time, Judge Elena Kagan, who usually takes a more liberal position, noted the arguments given by the White House lawyers that no other policy will prevent cases of infection and coronavirus disease as effectively as vaccination.

If the Supreme Court does not block the directive of the White House administration, then on Monday, January 10, employees of large and medium-sized companies will be required to work in protective masks, and from February companies will have to regularly test personnel or pay a fine for violating the imposed norms.