The U.S. Supreme Court rejected Trump

The U.S. Supreme Court rejected the claim of ex-President Donald Trump, who demanded not to allow the White House archives to be provided to the special committee of the House of Representatives investigating the events of January 6, 2021. Then a group of Trump supporters attacked the Capitol.

This decision means that all documents that are stored in the federal agency responsible for the preservation of state and historical archives can be used during trials in lower courts.

Eight of the nine Supreme Court justices spoke in support of the verdict, according to which Trump has no grounds to demand the cancellation of President Biden’s decision, according to which the archives of the White House should be transferred to congressmen conducting the investigation.

The Special Committee of the House of Representatives, the majority of whose members are Democrats, intends to complete the investigation before the November congressional elections, as a result of which Republicans may gain control of the Chamber. Republicans opposed the creation of a special committee and may terminate the investigation.

Trump and his allies are fighting legal battles with the special committee, trying to block its access to documents and witnesses.