The U.S. Treasury Department has added 33 companies operating in China to the sanctions list

This step was taken due to the inability to establish how these companies will use goods imported from the United States.

The U.S. Treasury Department has included 33 companies operating in the territory of the People’s Republic of China in the sanctions list. This is stated in a statement issued by the Ministry on Monday.

It states that such a step was taken due to the inability to establish how these companies will use goods imported from the United States. “There is a risk that these goods may be used for purposes prohibited by U.S. export control,” the statement said.

The sanctions provide for the suspension of export licenses for American individuals and legal entities when doing business with the persons involved in the list.