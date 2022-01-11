The U.S. will allocate more than $300 million for humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

The White House reported that Washington will also allocate a million doses of coronavirus vaccines.

The United States will allocate an additional $308 million and a million doses of coronavirus vaccines as humanitarian aid to the population of Afghanistan. This was reported on Tuesday in a White House press release published on its website.

“The United States announces a new donation of more than $308 million in humanitarian aid to the people of Afghanistan. The total volume of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan from the United States since October 2021 has reached almost $782 million,” the statement said. “In addition, the United States is providing the people of Afghanistan with one million additional doses of COVID-19 through [the] COVAX mechanism, the total number [thus] will be 4.3 million doses,” the press release said.

According to the White House, the U.S. Agency for International Development will send humanitarian aid through independent humanitarian organizations in response to the growing humanitarian needs exacerbated by COVID-19 and insufficient medical services, drought, food shortages and the winter season.

“The United States is committed to supporting the Afghan people, and we continue to consider all options available to us. We support the people of Afghanistan,” the U.S. administration said.