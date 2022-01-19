The U.S. will monitor the situation with rising oil prices and interact with OPEC+

BY Ivan Maltsev
Washington still has the tools to solve problems related to prices, said Emily Horne, a representative of the White House National Security Council.

The U.S. authorities will continue to monitor the situation with oil prices and, as necessary, interact with OPEC+ countries. This, as reported by Reuters, was stated by Emily Horne, a representative of the White House National Security Council.

“We will continue to monitor prices in the context of global economic growth and, if necessary, interact with our partners in OPEC+,” she said.

“We continue to work with producer and consumer countries, and these steps have had a real impact on prices. Ultimately, we still have the tools to solve problems related to prices,” Horne added.

The price of Brent futures on the ICE exchange on January 18 broke the $88 per barrel mark for the first time since October 2014.

