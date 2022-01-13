The U.S. will purchase another 500 million coronavirus tests for free delivery to the public

According to President Joe Biden, the number of points where specialists will test Americans will increase in the country.

The U.S. administration will purchase an additional 500 million tests for COVID-19, which can be used at home to distribute them to American citizens for free. This was stated on Thursday by U.S. President Joe Biden, speaking at the White House.

“Next week we plan to launch a website where you (Americans) you can order a free test [for COVID] with home delivery. And in addition to the 500 million tests that are in the process of being purchased and will be delivered to your home for free, today I instructed my team to purchase another 500 million tests for free distribution,” the American leader stressed.

He added that the U.S. authorities will continue to work with retailers to increase the availability of various tests in stores, including online. Biden noted that the number of points where specialists will test Americans for COVID will increase in the country and you can find out the result as soon as possible. According to the owner of the White House, next week the U.S. administration will talk about how the authorities will distribute high-quality N95 protective masks to Americans for free.

The President announced that he was sending 120 doctors from the Pentagon to assist the authorities of the states in which the incidence is the highest. He said that 80 million Americans have already been vaccinated against COVID-19 and called on the country’s population to be vaccinated and wear protective masks.